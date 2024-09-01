NBT Bank N A NY Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in CDW were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CDW by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 211.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,541,000 after buying an additional 55,239 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 374,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,132,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

CDW Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $225.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.59.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

