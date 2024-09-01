NBT Bank N A NY Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1,564.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,469,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,474,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,642,000 after buying an additional 81,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $261.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.01 and a 200-day moving average of $252.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

