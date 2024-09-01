NBT Bank N A NY Invests $328,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.4% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $188.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $193.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

