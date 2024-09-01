NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE APD opened at $278.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.