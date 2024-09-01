NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $20,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $361.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.41. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $362.43.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

