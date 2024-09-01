NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 163 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,010,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,661 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,192. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

