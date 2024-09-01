NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,904 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 718.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EEM opened at $43.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.