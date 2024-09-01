NBT Bank N A NY Sells 4,389 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,766,000 after acquiring an additional 627,127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,671,000 after acquiring an additional 92,461 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,846,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,668,000 after acquiring an additional 66,456 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 833,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,074 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

