nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCNO. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nCino from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get nCino alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on nCino

nCino Stock Performance

nCino stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. nCino has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.65, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,029,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $61,585,455.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,029,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $26,528,066.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,649,942 shares in the company, valued at $552,112,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,642,425 shares of company stock valued at $212,241,592 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $60,703,000. Long Path Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,590,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,805,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,885,000. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.