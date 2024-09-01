nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nCino from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. nCino’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $30,874,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,552,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,011,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock valued at $212,241,592. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,275,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of nCino by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,885,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

