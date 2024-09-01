Ndwm LLC Sells 5,497 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Ndwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 15.7% of Ndwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ndwm LLC owned 0.63% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $17,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.51. 394,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,617. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.