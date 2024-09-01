NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Tops $4.46 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00006827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.46 billion and $132.59 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,208,250,004 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,053,042 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,208,066,196 with 1,120,883,895 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.98242063 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 442 active market(s) with $117,607,097.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.