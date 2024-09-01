Needham & Company LLC Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $350.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.47.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $277.28 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.