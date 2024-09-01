Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIF opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

