NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
NETSTREIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 354.1% per year over the last three years. NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 254.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.
NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NTST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
