Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,731,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,192.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,433,000 after buying an additional 150,485 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

