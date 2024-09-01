New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Sells 407 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.50. 3,216,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $365.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

