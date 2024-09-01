NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NAMS stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAMS. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $22,015,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,018,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,684,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

