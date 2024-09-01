Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Argus currently has $58.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.46.

Newmont Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $53.39 on Thursday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

