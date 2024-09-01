NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

In other NewtekOne news, CFO Michael Scott Price purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $25,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,963.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Scott Price acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,963.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,737,508.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,649 shares of company stock valued at $183,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NewtekOne by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 52,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. NewtekOne has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $81.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

