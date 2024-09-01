NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 97,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.6% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

