Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Position Reduced by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth $1,828,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,078,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 2,854.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 713,463 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,249. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

