NFT Market Capitalization Achieves $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009068 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,157.66 or 1.00046481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.