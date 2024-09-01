Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $18.61 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $191,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,064.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,038,000 after acquiring an additional 169,843 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,736. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $423.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

