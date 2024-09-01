Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 62 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after buying an additional 2,336,501 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,352,000 after buying an additional 1,576,683 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after acquiring an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,787. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $236.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.88. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.