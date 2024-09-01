Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 1,023 Shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC owned 1.41% of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXJ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the second quarter worth $1,013,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $328,000.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. 15,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.34 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

