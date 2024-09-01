Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 109 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 232,441 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.