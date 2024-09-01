Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 171 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.21.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.72. 1,017,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,071. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.83. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $345.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

