Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 255 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Centene Price Performance

CNC traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

