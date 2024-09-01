Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.0 days.
Nippon Building Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NBFJF remained flat at C$4,495.79 on Friday. Nippon Building Fund has a 1 year low of C$3,555.00 and a 1 year high of C$4,495.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3,796.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$3,931.99.
About Nippon Building Fund
