Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.0 days.

Nippon Building Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NBFJF remained flat at C$4,495.79 on Friday. Nippon Building Fund has a 1 year low of C$3,555.00 and a 1 year high of C$4,495.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3,796.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$3,931.99.

Get Nippon Building Fund alerts:

About Nippon Building Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Building Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Building Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.