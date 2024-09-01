NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.83

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $4.03. NN shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 99,670 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.
NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.59 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
