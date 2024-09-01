Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Short Interest Update

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Nocera Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NCRA opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Nocera has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.
Nocera Company Profile
