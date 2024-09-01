Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Short Interest Update

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Nocera Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCRA opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Nocera has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Get Nocera alerts:

Nocera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

Receive News & Ratings for Nocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.