Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Trading Up 18.5%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85. 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

