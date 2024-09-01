Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $256.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.13.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

