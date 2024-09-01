Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.06 on September 18th

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.06 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.
Northrop Grumman Price Performance
NOC opened at $523.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $523.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.97.
Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman
In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.20.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
