Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.06 on September 18th

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.06 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

NOC opened at $523.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $523.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

