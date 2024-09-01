Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6,599.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Novartis by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $120.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,403. The company has a market capitalization of $247.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

