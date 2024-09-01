Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the July 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
