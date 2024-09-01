nVerses Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Graco by 1,010.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 567.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,471 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Graco by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,618,000 after purchasing an additional 182,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 871,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

