nVerses Capital LLC Invests $389,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 115,324 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 419,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 655,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,036. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

