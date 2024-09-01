nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,852,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,211,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,148,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,929,000 after purchasing an additional 242,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,971. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.