nVerses Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Valaris by 8.0% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 256,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Valaris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Valaris by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,674,000 after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valaris by 1.9% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the second quarter worth $237,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Valaris Stock Up 1.0 %

Valaris stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,855. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.21. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

