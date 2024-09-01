nVerses Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $137.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,877. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

