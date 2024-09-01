nVerses Capital LLC Takes $292,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,601 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,847,000 after acquiring an additional 992,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average of $173.93. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $198.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

