nVerses Capital LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $607,000.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.08. The company had a trading volume of 255,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.24. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

