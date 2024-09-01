nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.75. 541,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,921. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $177.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.23 and its 200-day moving average is $161.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

