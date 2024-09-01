NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $140.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $17,273,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,553,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,914,477.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock valued at $599,173,182. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

