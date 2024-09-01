NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $165.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.10.

NVDA stock opened at $119.37 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,021,333 shares of company stock worth $599,173,182 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

