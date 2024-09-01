Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New $708,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,991,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3,705.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 219,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 213,270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 588,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 128,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,178 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $46.36.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

