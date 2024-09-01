Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,353 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,958,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 263.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,234,000 after purchasing an additional 231,987 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $90,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after buying an additional 146,305 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 50.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO traded up $8.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.42. 296,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,275. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.58 and a 1-year high of $520.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.91.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

