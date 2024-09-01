Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,622,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,645,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

